PolitiFact Wisconsin looks into claim Evers plans to 'release half the state's prison population'

Reducing Wisconsin's prison population has been a goal and campaign promise for Governor Evers, but is Evers going to "release half the state's prison population" to reach his goal?

PolitiFact Wisconsin gets out the dictionary for this claim.
