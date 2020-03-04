Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


California reports its first coronavirus death

California health officials reported the first death from COVID-19 in the state Wednesday. The...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersReuters IndiaJerusalem PostRTTNewsJapan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TalexanderSteff

Brook No 💩 Governor Newsom, State Health Officials Announce More than 22 Million Californians Now Eligible for Free Medically… https://t.co/f2JL0v3GTn 7 minutes ago

MyDogIsMoBetta

Joe RT @DrEricDing: Good news for California: @CAgovernor Newsom, State Health Officials Announce More than 22 Million Californians Now Eligibl… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.