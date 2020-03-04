California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:01s - Published California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Brook No 💩 Governor Newsom, State Health Officials Announce More than 22 Million Californians Now Eligible for Free Medically… https://t.co/f2JL0v3GTn 7 minutes ago Joe RT @DrEricDing: Good news for California: @CAgovernor Newsom, State Health Officials Announce More than 22 Million Californians Now Eligibl… 15 minutes ago