Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Bella Hicks RT @CamiKepkeGlobal: The Calgary Flames are kicking off tonight’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a moment of silence for those… 2 hours ago

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: The Flames rallied from two goals down in the third period, and TJ Brodie scored with 11 seconds left in overtime for a 3-2… 6 hours ago

Carlos Taug The Calgary Flames are facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off a 5 game home stand. #RTBNNEWS… https://t.co/FWHqS2RATd 9 hours ago

Doug Dirks ICYMI: Brodie's OT winner caps Calgary #Flames frenzied comeback victory over Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday night… https://t.co/RflsQ6bA1y 9 hours ago

NatStat NHL 📰 Blue Jackets lose to Calgary in OT, burned by Flames’ late goals (Columbus Dispatch) https://t.co/iXrGwSJjyD 11 hours ago