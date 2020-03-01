|
Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden
A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden.
He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday.
So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the field?
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
