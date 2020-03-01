Global  

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden.

He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday.

So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the field?

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Black Democrats buoy Biden, protest Bloomberg before Super Tuesday votes

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNews24


Joe Scarborough Trashes Bloomberg Ahead of Super Tuesday: If Sanders Beats Biden, That’s All on His Shoulders

"If Bernie Sanders ends up winning this, and in part because Bloomberg peeled off votes from Joe...
Mediaite - Published


JuanMaBenitez

Juan Manuel Benítez RT @ZackFinkNews: The @MikeBloomberg Presidential campaign shoots up like a rocket, but implodes before reaching orbit. Plus what you need… 31 minutes ago

ZackFinkNews

Zack Fink The @MikeBloomberg Presidential campaign shoots up like a rocket, but implodes before reaching orbit. Plus what you… https://t.co/NtiYewXyXf 39 minutes ago

Joyomololu

Joy Omololu RT @Reuters: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign and said he backs Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's… 9 hours ago

AgentAscension

AscensionAgent RT @axios: BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg is suspending his campaign. https://t.co/yNCVUDNe1g 10 hours ago

Its_Onsite

Onsite! Tv Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Campaign https://t.co/gFOMwpBMgv https://t.co/AAzj3hN9Fx 12 hours ago

DavidFinley13

David Finley Michael Bloomberg drops out of Democratic race after failing to win a single state on Super Tuesday https://t.co/h07KiBY7cO 14 hours ago

Ngbede

Ogbuefi Florida Man. The Last Days of Michael Bloomberg's Failed Campaign - The Atlantic Ignore the binary takes from most of liberal m… https://t.co/1YQXLNmebU 14 hours ago

nikki4insurance

Nikki4insurance RT @TravInsAgt: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of 2020 Race — And Backs Joe Biden https://t.co/IqJlSx2fKa #BuildersRiskIns #TravInsAgt 16 hours ago


Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign [Video]Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign

After Super Tuesday Bernie Sanders’ campaign is shifting strategies for his 2020 presidential campaign. According to Politico, negative TV ads and highlighting former President Barack Obama’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus

President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race?..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:03Published

