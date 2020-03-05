WCBI NEWS AT TEN - MARCH 4, 2020

Community college faculty... staff.... and students are asking for the attention of lawmakers.

They say they need more funding if they're going to keep the system running at its current level.

Community college faculty and staff say it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the demands after having no funding increases and some cuts in the last decade.

"with a 4.86 return on every dollar spent on community colleges and with only seven percent of the educational budget being set aside for community colleges, i believe it's not only fiscally responsible to invest in community colleges, i believe it's fiscally irresponsible not to."

Mississippi community college students are bucking the brain drain trend with 75 percent of them staying and working in the state after graduation.

Among them---recent pearl river community college grad michael evans.

"i'm 21 years old with a two year technical degree, using skills that i enjoy, at a job that i enjoy and i'm making more money than i ever thought i'd see at this age.

And i have zero college debt."

Tate reeves called for raising professor pay across the board at community colleges during his campaign for governor.

He notes that as the state asks more of the community college system with workforce training---it adds to that need for increased pay.

"we actually have to have instructors that can train them in such a way that they can be successful in life.

To get those instructors, we have to, for the most part, hire them not from other educational institutions but from the private sector."

The faculty association is asking for lawmakers to provide enough funding to bring salaries to at least the mid-point between k-12 teacher and university professors.

Many of them are packing their bags and moving out of state..

But as cash matlock reports.... one starkville- based company is trying to stop that ábrain drainá 100 research boulevard is the home office of camgian microsystems... known for it's modern design and innovative products, the company is often compared to silicon valley-- and for good reason.

"some of the real growth took place in 2009 when they acquired a section of cypress semi- conductor, which is a silicon valley based company."

Camgian designs products for commercial sale, but they also specialize in military equipment.

"we build a variety of different censor and information technology platforms such as radar systems, cameras, that can be deployed on the battlefield to collect real-time information."

One such product is this low power radar and imaging system than can see up to 500 meters... or 5 football fields away.

"so this can be deployed on the battlefield to detect and track different types of targets.

Targets meaning, it could be people, it could be vehicles, it could be boats."

The company has become a hub for engineers graduating from nearby universities.

"we're slowing that brain-drain, and we're aggressively recruiting the top students at both mississippi state and the university of alabama, and we try to retain those here."

But it's not just recents graduates that are finding their way to camgian.

Doug gosney is vice president of defense programs. after retiring from the military, he thought he would have to move away to find a job to use his specialized skills.

"we really wanted to find an opportunity where we could still continue to make a difference for the war fighter on the other side of the equation.

"when we retired here, we didn't know we were going to have such a great opportunity to find such a great spot with camgian."

Camgian ceo gary butler says mississippi engineers can go toe-to-toe with engineers across the globe.

He says it's important to develop and keep educated people in the state.

Camgian was developed in 2006 and has always been head- quartered in starkville.

First look stinger first look summary: areas of rain will continue into thursday with clearing during tomorrow afternoon.

Sunny to mostly sunny weather will hold for friday and the weekend.

More showers and storms are possible next week.

Wednesday night: cloudy with areas of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Winds ne 5-15 mph.

Thursday: areas of rain through early afternoon followed by gradual clearing.

Highs should top out in the low 60s if the wet weather moves away fast enough.

Winds nnw 5-15 mph.

Thursday night: clear and cooler.

Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Take vo off top it's a topic that's stirring up conversation in starkville.... installing parking meters in the cotton district.... currently... parking in the cotton district is free... however..... mayor lynn spruill says there's a recurring problem..

People are leaving their cars in some spots all day..

Taking up spaces for potential customers..

Business owners have mixed reviews about the possibility of meters.

"i love it, i absolutely love it.

What it will do us hopefully it will free up space is for people who want to come over here to eat, and limit other peoples time that is used.

We see people parking over here then going up here and catching the buses to the university.

It would make those spaces available or they would pay for the time that they're there."

"just taking into consideration that if we were just enforcing the laws as they are, then we would have a lot more revenue from that instead of having to have meters put in.

I think it will slow down traffic.

If people have to choose whether coming to the cotton district to eat or to come get a book or something or they can go somewhere else where they don't have to pay, they will go somewhere else."

Aldermen have heard from presentations from three companies ..

Joe biden... and bernie sanders dominated the contests leaving the rest to re- assess their strategies..

Former new york mayor michael bloomberg called it quits today... and many are wondering if senator elizabeth warren isn't far behind.

Beth germano of cbs affiliate w-b-z in boston has more..

It seemed business as usual at the warren campaign headquarters in charlestown with staffers coming and going......but no sign of the candidate there or at her cambridge home.

She remained out of public view as questions continued to mount about whether she would stay in the race.

And voters had already formed some opinions.

Her campaign manager acknowledged to staff members in a memo her disappointing performance on super tuesday...including a devastating third place finish in her home state.

"she's going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight."

Democratic strategist alex goldstein says it's likely a conversation now about leverage.

Goldstein says she may try to rack up a few more delegates next week that she can carry into the convention to try to influence the democratic platform.

Senator bernie sanders says he spoke with her by phone today and she has yet to make up her mind.

That was elizabeth warren last night appearing to fight on....but pressure is mounting.

Could the lady reb's bounce back at tourney time..

We find out more in tonight's health talk with baptist..

Segment 2 - how can i prevent colon cancer?

Hi, i'm dr. richard heard, part of the gastroenterology team at baptist memorial hospital, golden triangle.

Our team wants to make sure that you are aware just our team wants to make sure that you are aware just how common colon cancer is, and how you can prevent it.

Did you know that the lifetime risk of developing colon cancer is 1 in 20?

Colon cancer is the 3rd most common cancer, and the second leading cause of cancer related deaths - and it is preventable.

Why is a preventable cancer the second leading cause of cancer deaths?

It's simple.

Not enough people are getting their colonoscopies.

Colonoscopy can prevent colon cancer by snipping out small growths called polyps before they get too big.

If you wait until you have problems to get checked out, it may be too late.

Who needs a colonoscopy?

If you are 50 years old, you need one.

Period.

If you have a family history of cancers or polyps, you may need one sooner and should ask your doctor.

Colonoscopy isn't as bad as you think.

We take great effort to protect your privacy, and we demand professionalism from our staff.

We give you medicine to help you sleep during the procedure, and you get the day off from work.

Don't let the fear of a colonoscopy give colon cancer a head start.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss what happens after you are diagnosed with colon cancer.

Forte prater drive and kick to young....bucket young again in the corner....bang!!!!

Very next play....prater to young at the top of the key....3 treys for young in the 1st fastbreak...trey jackson ahead to young...2 hand slam...a walking highlight...11 points for him in the 1st...starkville leads prater pick and roll...beautiful dish to jamarvious phillips....20-8 stark starkville absolutely dominant....they'll compete for back to back state championships....ye llowjackets get the win 70-53 the hill toppers taking on velma jackson in the 3a semifinals..... early 1st....missed 3 for houston boarded by shemar crawford who gets the putback...4-2 houston early 1 min rem in 1st....keshon bynum alley oop to xavier virges!!

Toppers down 1 2nd quarter...velma jackson says we can throw oops too.....jordan harvey 2 hand slam...13-10 velma 1 min remaining in the half...crawford...p ro hop...foul and finsh...22-14 velma the toppers unable to dethrone the champs...velma jackson advances to the championship game with the 61-44 win the sec women's basketball tournament in greenville, south carolina is under way going winless in conference play in the regular season, ole miss hoping to shock the world with a first round upset...taking on missouri 14th seed ole miss matching up to 11th seeded missouri..tigers winning the regular season matchup 82-67 1st half...midway through the 2nd quarter -- tigers' haley troup pulls up from troup pulls up from deep...bottoms..ext ends mizzou's lead, 23-16 few moments later, ole miss ball -- mimi reid with the ball for the rebels...drives inside taking it all the way to the cup for two...cuts it to 25-18 ole miss next ole miss possession, down 10 -- tootie ranking coming through from the short corner...easy...tige rs lead 28-20 the rebels not going anyway -- reid comes up with the steal...out in transition...and the bucket off the glass...ole miss trailing 28-24 right before halftime -- tigers trying to extend their lead, amber smith with plenty of room...splash... missouri leading ole miss 34-24 at halftime second half..tigers come ready -- hayley frank not messing around...throws up the deep ball..gets the trey..rebels falling behind 43-26 the rebels unable to pull off a comeback, fall to the tigers 64- 53...finishing the season 7-23...0-17 in sec play...the first sec women's basketball team since alabama in 2007 to go without a win against league opponents wcbi sport's courtney robb has the recap from greenville the beginning, the middle, and the end all looking exactly the same for ole miss women's basketball.

Ole miss falling to 0-17 in sec play, the most recent loss coming on the biggest stage for the rebels all season, the sec womens basketball tournament.

Ole miss coming to greenville south carolina as the 14- seed, taking on 11- seed missouri.

Ole miss fell behind to missouri early after the tigers went on a 0-6 run heading into halftime.

The rebels unable to pull off the comeback into the second half, falling to missouri 64-53.

Ole miss head coach yolett mcphee mccuin wasting absolutely no time being sad, just saying she's using the 2019-2020 season as a learning experience.

Mcphee-mccuin: "i truly believe that this is my ministry--helping young women.

Anytime that i would feel like quitting, because i'm human too and i've won a lot...i just said i need to be an example for the players.

I need to show them how to be, how to grow and how to get them through adversity reid: we started to not believe and we started to give into the things we've struggled with all season.

We had to recollect and remind ourselves that we came this far now we don't stop, we don't quit.

I think the disconnect came and then we decided to snap back and the coaches kept pushing us.

I think we were able to regroup really quickly.'

After finishing the 2020 season with a 7-23 overall record, and not a single conference win, its safe to say for ole miss there's no where else to go than up.

Reporting at bon secour wellness arena, courtney robb, wcbi sports."

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

