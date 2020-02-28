Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BS Report: March 4th

BS Report: March 4th

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
BS Report: March 4th

BS Report: March 4th

Opening day is on its way and the Braves have some decisions to make.

Will this team be able to live up to the stellar 2019 season?

Bill Shanks breaks it down this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BS Report: March 4th

The Braves are now about three weeks from opening day.

There are some concerns, like the health of Freddie Freeman and whether he will have issues with his elbow throughout the season.

But for the most part the questions they have are good ones – like who will play third base, how the team will fill the third outfield spot and who will round out the rotation.

These are all what you would say “good” problems to have, however, as there are options.

Both Austin Riley and Johan Camargo are off to great starts at the plate for spring training.

The thought coming into spring was that Camargo was the favorite, with Riley perhaps needing more time in Triple-A.

But Riley has come to camp on a mission.

He’s hitting the ball really well, and the lure of having a power bat like Riley’s in the lineup is tempting.

They need another power hitter behind Marcell Ozuna, and Riley showed last year when he first came up what he can do in hitting home runs.

But Camargo never deserved to lose the job he had in 2018 in the first place, and he is also making a case to get his spot at third base back.

As for the outfield, manager Brian Snitker must decide what to do in the outfield.

We know Ronald Acuna and Ozuna will fill two of the spots every day, but will he go with Ender Inciarte in center field and put Acuna in right field?

Or will he have a platoon in right with Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall, with Acuna playing center field?

Lineup construction may come into play here, and it’s tied to who wins the third base job.

As for the rotation, with Cole Hamels out perhaps until late-May or June, it looks like Sean Newcomb and Felix Hernandez have the edge for the last two spots.

But don’t count Kyle Wright out at all.

He has been one of the players talked about a lot in camp.

Wright made a change to his delivery, bringing his left leg back just a tad, and his command has been great so far this spring.

Wright is 24, so it’s time for him to take that next step.

--- Is this a team that looks like a slam-dunk repeat of last year’s team, which won 97 regular season games?

Well, maybe not yet, as we must see how Ozuna replaces Josh Donaldson, and we must see what production they get from third base and the third outfield spot.

But we know this bullpen is drastically improved from last season – both when the season started last March and when it ended in October.

This is the first time in years we’ve not had many issues with the Braves bullpen going into the season.

So, if things fall into place, and if this team stays healthy, yes, it has the potential to be just as good as it was last year.

But as we all know, it’s a long way to October – and that’s what will define the Braves 2020 season – not what happens March through September, but for a team that hasn’t won a playoff series in 19 years, it will all be about October.

And to get to that point, the Braves are off to a great start in spring training.



Recent related news from verified sources

Report of mob raping Muslim girl in Delhi is fake

A fake news website by the name of Republic of Buzz published a report on March 1, 2020 claiming that...
IndiaTimes - Published

Fin24.com | Denel readies to report back on audit cleanup

Denel says it has put in place an "audit fix plan" and will be submitting its first progress report...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Milatrud11

Mila RT @JasonLeopold: BREAKING in my/@BuzzFeedNews/@EPICprivacy #FOIA lawsuit to unredact the Mueller report Judge Walton just ordered DOJ t… 4 seconds ago

shsoab

Mahtab RT @HeshmatAlavi: 1/2 Citizen report from Tehran, #Iran March 5 - "... nurses of two hospitals said there at least 50 COVID-19 deaths in e… 31 seconds ago

nevrsurrender05

Pro-Life Caryn🌟🌟🌟Flynn Fighters RT @mary834041061: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security&Governmental Affairs Committee, said on March 4,… 55 seconds ago

LiveGreenTO

Live Green Toronto RT @CityPlanTO: Launching the Jane-Finch Initiative! Visit https://t.co/ZeRdD6XbZW to check out our March 10th staff report to Economic and… 1 minute ago

bendak2

Benda N. Kithaka RT @aphrc: Are you a stellar graphic designer? We would like to work with you on our first digital annual report. Visit https://t.co/MkHSCk… 2 minutes ago

Sharon07716008

sruffy RT @MuellerSheWrote: BREAKING: The DoJ has until March 30th to hand over the FULL UNREDACTED Mueller Report to the court amidst questions a… 2 minutes ago

DelcoChamber

Delco Chamber This morning, our #GovernmentAffair’s Committee held their monthly meeting. Agenda items included: #PABudget Hear… https://t.co/4I99XVjl6g 2 minutes ago

helenmcdowell76

Helen McDowell RT @UNAIDS: Our new report shows that many of the promises made to improve the lives of women and girls have not been kept. Almost 40 years… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What the February Jobs Reports Mean for Markets [Video]What the February Jobs Reports Mean for Markets

Let's take a look at the jobs report and take a look at the March jobs report.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:51Published

9 A.M. Weather Report [Video]9 A.M. Weather Report

Riley O’Connor reports, it's cooler this morning, but a beautiful weekend in the 50's and 60's on the way (). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.