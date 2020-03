Speed limits lowering around stretches of roads in Tucson

OF ROAD AROUND TUCSON.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S ROGELIO MARESSPOKE WITH A CITY LEADERSABOUT HOW IT CAN AFFECT YOURCOMMUTE.

HE JOINS US WITH MORE-- ROGELIO?IF YOUR COMMUTE TAKES YOUALONG GRANT ROAD BETWEEN STONEAND PARK -- OR ON A LONGSTRETCH OF KOLB ON THESOUTHEAST SIDE -- LOOK FORLOWER SPEED LIMITS.GET READY TO EASE UP ON THEGAS PEDAL IF YOU DRIVE ALONGSOME STRETCHES OF ROAD INTUCSON.

CITY COUNCIL APPROVEDLOWERING SPEED LIMITS AROUNDTOWN.

OF THE 4 STRETCHES OFROADS AROUND THE CITY THAT'LLHAVE THEIR SPEED LIMITSADJUSTED, THREE OF THEM ARE ATOR AROUND THIS INTERSECTION ATKOLB AND VALENCIA.

DOWN KOLBFROM COOLIDGE TO VALENCIA --DOWN VALENCIA FROM SOUTH KOLBTO EASTERN CITY LIMITS ANDWESTBOUND ON VALENCIA TO KOLB.THIS STRETCH OF GRANT ROAD INMIDTOWN WILL ALSO HAVE LOWERSPEED LIMITS.

WHERE WE CAN, WELOWER THE SPEED LIMITS.COUNCILMAN STEVE KOZACHIKEXPLAINED TO KGUN9 WHY THECITY PREFERS LOWERS SPEEDS INSOME AREAS.

THE HIGHER THESPEED LIMIT THE GREATER THEFATALITY RATE.

FIRST ANDFOREMOST -- KOZACHIK SAYS IT'SAN ISSUE OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

WEDON'T HAVE THE STAFFING FORPOLICE TO PUT A COP AT EVERYCORNER WITH A SPEED GUN, SO WEHAVE TO TRUST THAT DRIVERSWILL OBEY THE SPEED LIMITS.

INORDER FOR THE STATE TO ALLOWUS TO DO THAT, WE HAD TODEMONSTRATE THAT THERE WAS APARTICULAR CONDITION ON THATSET OF ROAD WAY THAT WOULDJUSTIFY LOWERING THE SPEEDLIMIT.

STATE LAW LIMITS HOWMUCH CITIES CAN DICTATE SPEEDLIMITS -- UNLESS THERE'S AVALID REASON FOR IT.

OUR GOALAT THE COUNCIL LEVEL IS TOMAKE THIS A COMMUTER- FRIENDLYCITY IN TERMS OF BIKES ANDPEDESTRIANS AND CARS ANDBUSES.

HOWEVER YOU'RE GETTINGAROUND.

THE COUNCIL APPROVEDTHESE LIMIT CHANGES BECAUSE OFNEW CONSTRUCTION ON THESEROADS -- WHICH COULD SPUR NEWDEVELOPMENT.

WHERE WE HAVE ALOT OF DEVELOPMENT HAPPENING,LOTS OF DISTRACTIONS, LOTS OFPEOPLE KIND OF LOOKING OUT FOROTHER THINGS GOING ON, WE HAVEA JUSTIFICATION THAT WE CANTAKE TO THE STATE AND SAY: INTHIS LOCATION WE NEED TO LOWERTHE SPEED LIMIT.KOZACHIK TOLD ME SLOWER SPEEDLIMITS ARE USUALLY APPLIEDWITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE COUNCILSAPPROVAL TO CHANGE THEM.ROGELIO MARES -- KGUN9 ON YOURSIDE.