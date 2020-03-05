Global  

Kingdom Season 2 trailer

Kingdom Season 2 trailer

Kingdom Season 2 trailer

Kingdom Season 2 - Main Trailer - Netflix #Netflix #Kingdom2 Some will fall.

Some will rise.

Blood will spill.

A bloody war between the living and the dead that no one can escape!

The fate of Joseon hangs in the balance.

The tension is unbearable!

2020's most anticipated show!

The long-awaited Kingdom Season 2 is coming soon on March 13.

Only on Netfli

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Letter for the King on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]The Letter for the King on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series The Letter for the King Season 1 starring Islam Bouakkaz, Jack Barton, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Jonah Lees, David Wenham and Tawfeek..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:17Published

Kingdom Season 2 [Video]Kingdom Season 2

Kingdom Season 2 Trailer - Netflix

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published

