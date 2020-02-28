Global  

I Still Believe Movie Clip - Your Truth

I Still Believe Movie Clip - Your Truth - KJ Apa, Britt Robertson I Still Believe – In Theaters March 13, 2020.

Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, and Shania Twain.

Plot synopsis: From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp.

Jeremy’s remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.
THE DARK RED Movie Clip [Video]THE DARK RED Movie Clip

THE DARK RED Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Sybil (April Billingsley) is being held against her will in a psychiatric ward because her claims are extreme. She says her newborn baby was kidnapped by a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits? [Video]Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits?

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Movie Clip - Who Profits? Plot synopsis: Following the death of her mother, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published

