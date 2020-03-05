Australian toilet paper truck catches fire

Global  

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

The semi-trailer's engine burst into flames, which spread to the cabin near a motorway bridge, state police and firefighting services said.

The driver escaped without injury and the explosion has been attributed to mechanical fault, police said.

The incident grabbed headlines and added to growing worry about the availability of toilet paper, which Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, tried again to ease on Thursday (March 5).




