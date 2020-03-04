Global  

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).

The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).

The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.



Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The Age•Hindu•CBS 2•CBC.ca•Al Jazeera•Reuters India•PinkNews•TIME


Mike Bloomberg deserves thanks, not derision

Mike Bloomberg deserves thanks, not derision“US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg exited the Democratic presidential race and endorsed frontrunner...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •TIME



Jeffrey Boone RT @1010WINS: WATCH: An emotional Michael Bloomberg tears up after announcing he's exiting 2020 race https://t.co/zasbMV9iu6 https://t.co/9… 14 hours ago

1010WINS

1010 WINS WATCH: An emotional Michael Bloomberg tears up after announcing he's exiting 2020 race https://t.co/zasbMV9iu6 https://t.co/9CxXwryGap 19 hours ago

kal_em1

Kalem @BrandoStarkey @kukito2020 @BernForBernie20 @treeaston Like you think that the 1 million volunteers who are pouring… https://t.co/uN9ZADfE9N 1 week ago


Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden [Video]Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Elizabeth Warren Quits 2020 Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Quits 2020 Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is ending her presidential campaign after a poor performance on Super Tuesday.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:46Published

