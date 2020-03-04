Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:10s - Published
19 hours ago < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).
The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).
The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Recent related news from verified sources
Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe... Just Jared - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • The Age • Hindu • CBS 2 • CBC.ca • Al Jazeera • Reuters India • PinkNews • TIME
“US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg exited the Democratic presidential race and endorsed frontrunner... WorldNews - Published 17 hours ago Also reported by • TIME
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden
Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer.
Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 11 hours ago
Elizabeth Warren Quits 2020 Race
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is ending her presidential campaign after a poor performance on Super Tuesday.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:46 Published 11 hours ago