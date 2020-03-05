2020 Chevrolet Silverado Power Take-Off

Chevrolet debuted the full lineup of its all-new 2020 Silverado HD - the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever.

Max towing capability increases an enormous 52 percent to an available 35,500 pounds.

It is also the third all-new Silverado in just 18 months, each designed for different customers.

"We set out to make the best HD trucks on the market, bar none," said Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer, Silverado HD.

"We increased towing capabilities across the line, not just for dually buyers.

We added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views, to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper.

And we made a host of changes to make tasks easier." Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, the all-new 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor with a wheelbase that's been stretched 5.2 inches on Crew Cab models and is scaled for HD customers.

The Silverado HD will be available in five distinct trim levels - Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country - available across 22 cab, bed, chassis and driveline configurations.

Customers can choose between two new powertrains.

The standard engine is a new 6.6L V-8 gas with direct injection making 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

That's an 11 percent increase in horsepower and a 22 percent increase in peak torque, respectively, resulting in 18 percent more towing capability.