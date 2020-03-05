Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry's baby news

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant, and said she and fiance Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" about their baby news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Holds Onto Baby Bump in 'Never Worn White' Video - Watch & Read Lyrics!

Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Worn White” is out now! The 35-year-old singer debuted her new...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •DNA


Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

itstwobias

tobias filho da katy perry RT @MTVNEWS: BABY BLOOM IS ON THE WAY! 👶💐 @katyperry has confirmed that she’s pregnant with a baby AND a new album, both coming this summer… 13 seconds ago

kpeeeerra

guigui 🤍 | #NeverWornWhite RT @billboard: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a baby! https://t.co/ELEcVvu13R 20 seconds ago

iamlornamaru

Lorna117 RT @enews: BREAKING: We're living our BABY dream!! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just announced that they're expecting their first child tog… 47 seconds ago

Bela_Hris

Bela RT @enews: We can't believe there's a baby blooming inside of her. 😍 https://t.co/MCC51vriMT https://t.co/5ODdvgmf7S 3 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'postpone Japan wedding due to coronavirus' after baby news https://t.co/6T998mJtUy https://t.co/JIowkUe1sS 9 minutes ago

vogueaustralia

Vogue Australia Congratulations to the parents-to-be! #KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom! @katyperry https://t.co/9YIWGT8AFD https://t.co/oW5gdwPIeK 10 minutes ago

adoreehoney

batrisyia woke up to the news of katy perry is pregnat! like fr she’s carrying a baby she’s gregnant!!!! 11 minutes ago

Melissa90827791

❤️Melissa.wayne.bayley❤️ RT @MirrorCeleb: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'postpone Japan wedding due to coronavirus' after baby news https://t.co/XxenvF3Zqo 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant [Video]Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:37Published

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.