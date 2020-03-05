Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant, and said she and fiance Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn...

Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Worn White” is out now! The 35-year-old singer debuted her new...

batrisyia woke up to the news of katy perry is pregnat! like fr she’s carrying a baby she’s gregnant!!!! 11 minutes ago

Bela RT @enews : We can't believe there's a baby blooming inside of her. 😍 https://t.co/MCC51vriMT https://t.co/5ODdvgmf7S 3 minutes ago

Lorna117 RT @enews : BREAKING: We're living our BABY dream!! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just announced that they're expecting their first child tog… 47 seconds ago

tobias filho da katy perry RT @MTVNEWS : BABY BLOOM IS ON THE WAY! 👶💐 @katyperry has confirmed that she’s pregnant with a baby AND a new album, both coming this summer… 13 seconds ago