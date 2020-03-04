Journalists From Bloomberg News Resume Usual Election Coverage After Michael Bloomberg Drops Out

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed Joe Biden.

As the owner of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg put his journalists in a predicament.

Management imposed rules forbidding investigating Bloomberg and his Democratic rivals.

According to CNN, several people on staff were relieved to see Bloomberg’s campaign end.

A memo from the editor-in-chief informed staff that coverage will follow on as normal now.