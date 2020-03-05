Global  

Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP’S Shivraj Singh Chouhan were involved in a fierce war of words over the ‘poaching politics’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya Singh said that BJP wanted to send some Congress & independent MLAs to Bengaluru so Shivraj Singh Chouhan could stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at Digvijaya Singh and said that there are several factions in the Congress and widespread discontent among its leaders.

