Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grant Shapps > Grant Shapps says Government 'did all it can' to save Flybe

Grant Shapps says Government 'did all it can' to save Flybe

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Grant Shapps says Government 'did all it can' to save Flybe

Grant Shapps says Government 'did all it can' to save Flybe

Transport minister Grant Shapps says the Government did all it could to save Flybe, but external factors like the Coronavirus have killed the company.

Flybe’s demise, announced early on Thursday and blamed in part on a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sparked fierce condemnation from unions and opposition politicians, who criticised both the airline’s owners and the Government for failing to act to save it.

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money since then.

The airline announced in the early hours that it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed after crisis talks on Wednesday failed to secure a rescue package.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrahamGrumps

MakeBritainNiceAgain Grant Shapps says the government has been buying ventilators for months. So how long has the government known about… https://t.co/faV7qc4xH6 33 minutes ago

smpass

smpass #FBPE RT @davidschneider: “Yes, we’re not doing the same as all other countries but we know what we’re doing” says government that includes intel… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shapps: Coronavirus to blame for Flybe collapse [Video]

Shapps: Coronavirus to blame for Flybe collapse

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has blamed a "weak company and the coronavirus" for the collapse of regional airline Flybe. The airline went into administration and ceased trading with immediate..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published
Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway [Video]

Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Grant Shapps says the Government will not appeal a court ruling against the building of a third runway at Heathrow Airport. The transport secretary said the Conservative manifesto "made clear that..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.