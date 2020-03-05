Global  

Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original ‘Guilty’

Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original ‘Guilty’

Kiara Advani hosted a special screening of her movie ‘Guilty’.

Cast of the film were also spotted at the screening.

The film is a Netflix original directed by Ruchi Narain.

The film is produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic - the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions.

Guilty will start streaming on Netflix from March 6.
