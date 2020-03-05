Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original ‘Guilty’

Kiara Advani hosted a special screening of her movie ‘Guilty’.

Cast of the film were also spotted at the screening.

The film is a Netflix original directed by Ruchi Narain.

The film is produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic - the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions.

Guilty will start streaming on Netflix from March 6.