Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats A “sarcastic” retweet meant to call attention to the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has led to threats against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who spoke exclusively to Denver7 Wednesday following the social media backlash.

