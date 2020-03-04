Melissa Benoist pregnant

gata RT @EW: It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a baby for @MelissaBenoist and @CHRIStophrWOOD! https://t.co/M4uXnu58vx https://t.co/8rFFPqxUDr 18 seconds ago

Alise⁷💜 RT @Supergirltvsite: Congratulations are in order for the Super couple! @MelissaBenoist & @CHRIStophrWOOD are expecting a child! https://t.… 1 hour ago

❦𝓚𝓲𝓶'𝒔 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔❦ RT @luvontourHS:***katy perry, melissa benoist, and sophie turner pregnant in the same year https://t.co/2GlSX8eGyy 1 hour ago

❦𝓚𝓲𝓶'𝒔 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔❦ RT @usweekly: From costars to parents! #Supergirl's Melissa Benoist announced that she is pregnant with her and Chris Wood’s first child. 💞… 1 hour ago

❦𝓚𝓲𝓶'𝒔 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔❦ RT @people: Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood https://t.co/tt7Kd2IHyU 1 hour ago