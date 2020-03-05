Global  

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s
Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano.

The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua.

Report by Barnesj.

Nik Wallenda walks on tightrope across active volcano in Nicaragua

Daredevil Nik Wallenda made jaws drop across the globe Wednesday night when he crossed a steel cable...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredReuters


'He's wearing a safety harness': Viewers dismiss daredevil Nik Wallenda's volcano high line walk for being too easy

Mr Wallenda crossed the volcano successfully during a two-hour broadcast special
Independent - Published


Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano [Video]Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt [Video]Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt

Nik Wallenda successfully walked across an active volcano on Wednesday. He trained for the stunt in the backyard of his Sarasota home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

