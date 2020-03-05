Global  

Officials: 2 People Killed, 5 Firefighters Injured In Reading House Fire

Officials: 2 People Killed, 5 Firefighters Injured In Reading House FireThe cause of the fire remains under investigation. 
Officials: 2 People Killed, 5 Firefighters Injured In Reading House Fire

BUT JUST CONSTRUCTION ANDMAINTENANCE, ON ROUTE ONE,BACK TO YOU.AN INVESTIGATION ISUNDERWAY THIS MORNING INTO THEDEATHS OF THE TWO PEOPLE,DISCOVERED IN A HOUSE FIRE INREADING.FIRE HAPPENED AROUND9:00 IN THE 700 BLOCK OFSCHUYLKILL AVENUE.FIRE FIGHTERS BROUGHT IT UNDERCONTROL IN AN HOUR WHERE THEYHAVE FOUND TWO BODIES INSIDE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" HAS LEARNEDFIVE FIRE FIGHTERS WERE HURT




