Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79.

Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3.

While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the figures we receive from the regions, is 79.

This means an increase of 27 people.” Officials also informed that most deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy.

To tackle the deepening situation, Italian Ministry of Defence set up quarantine facility for infected patients.

Italian Army and Air Force also set up two buildings in Milan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aliyachaplin

geechee gal 🌼 Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises #Coronavirus https://t.co/EGPrWCdOBc 5 seconds ago

TonyBellitta

Tony Bellitta @kuhnivicci @billburr @Stockyirish @majewski79 ROTFLMMFAO 😂😂😂😊😂😂Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency… https://t.co/ZfpfSKE7fB 17 seconds ago

Scamandalous

Amanda Sales You: Everything is going to be fine. Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises… https://t.co/xmYbPyerWG 26 seconds ago

CindyZa05137651

Cindy Zapata Coronavirus live updates: US death toll rises to 19, New York declares state of emergency - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/PTTDQt1K8t 27 seconds ago

Shoutknight

🍦🥛~Shakes~🍦🥛 "Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises" #Coronavirus https://t.co/jYUg6szvgW 30 seconds ago

SelfieShanNow

MidNiteOnMars 💋 Oh boy 😬😱 "Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises" #Coronavirus https://t.co/XflHqmoTNV 47 seconds ago

asafiera_

Adilla Safiera RT @BreakingNews: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 233 in Italy, as the country tries to contain the outbreak centered in the Lombardy… 53 seconds ago

Valiantium

Wes™ Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises #Coronavirus https://t.co/CVnqmtdntx 58 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest Update On Coronavirus In U.S., Death Toll Rises To 17 [Video]Latest Update On Coronavirus In U.S., Death Toll Rises To 17

Jeff Nguyen gives the latest update on the coronavirus in the U.S., as the death toll rises to 17 and officials work to dock the Grand Princess after 21 passengers test positive.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:05Published

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide [Video]Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.