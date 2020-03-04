Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The View's Whoopi Goldberg wants non-physician Jill Biden to be Surgeon General

The View's Whoopi Goldberg wants non-physician Jill Biden to be Surgeon General

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
The View's Whoopi Goldberg wants non-physician Jill Biden to be Surgeon General

The View's Whoopi Goldberg wants non-physician Jill Biden to be Surgeon General

The View&apos;s Whoopi Goldberg wants non-physician Jill Biden to be Surgeon General
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Whoopi Goldberg Corrects After Saying ‘Hell of a Doctor’ Jill Biden Should Be Surgeon General (She’s an Educator)

*Whoopi Goldberg* had to do a bit of backtracking on The View when she apparently misremembered what...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.