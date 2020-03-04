Global  

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all set for her short film "Ghar Ki Murgi"

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all set for her short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all set for her short film "Ghar Ki Murgi"

After Panga film maker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is back with a short film tilted "Ghar Ki Murgi" starring Sakshi Tanwar.

The film celebrates the selfless spirit of a woman who dedicate her life to look after her family.

This Women's Day, gear up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sakshi Tanwar's Ghar Ki Murgi

Amidst the bustling bylanes of Delhi, resides the Batra family. Homemaker Seema Batra (Sakshi Tanwar)...
Mid-Day - Published


Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ghar Ki Murgi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Instagram, Panga director, Sakshi Tanwar

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says that she does not believe in Woman's Day.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari short film "Ghar Ki Murgi", which stars Sakshi Tanwar, celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their life to look for their family.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:07Published

