Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'





The UK has mainly moved into the "delay phase" of tackling coronavirus, England's chief medical officer has said, as the country's 90th case was confirmed.

Professor Chris Whitty, who was being grilled by MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee, said there was now evidence of community transmission between people who had no connections to overseas cases or returning travellers.

UK's Johnson steps up response to coronavirus, moves to delay phase

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday,...
Reuters - Published

UK moves toward tougher coronavirus measures: Scotland's Sturgeon

The United Kingdom had decided to move to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response that includes...
Reuters India - Published


Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' [Video]

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase [Video]

PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK has now moved to the delay phase in the fight against coronavirus. The prime minister spoke at a press conference in 10 Downing Street after chairing the..

Credit: ODN
