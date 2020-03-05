Global  

Delhi gangrape victim's mother thanks President for rejecting convict's mercy plea

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea

Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea

Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pawan Gupta is one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case.

The Delhi government had earlier recommended rejecting Gupta’s mercy petition.

Victim’s mother Asha Devi thanked the President for rejecting Pawan’s mercy petition.

She said, “I thank President Kovind for rejecting the last mercy.

We’ll now file an application for a new death warrant.

We hope this death warrant will be the final one.”

