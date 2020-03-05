Global  

Dogs Happily Play with Fluff from Shredded Doggy Bed

Dogs Happily Play with Fluff from Shredded Doggy Bed

Dogs Happily Play with Fluff from Shredded Doggy Bed

Occurred on January 23rd, 2020 / Baxter Gate, Leicestershire, England Info: I had been for a run and returned to this when I opened the kitchen door.

The dogs sometimes rip apart their teddies, so I think they had got carried away with their new bed.

The irony of it is it’s a calming bed!

They were very proud of it and kept bringing me the fluff.

The moral of the story is don’t go for a run or the bed may explode!

How can you be cross when they are only playing and haven’t a clue they shouldn’t do it?

They are adorable and I love them!
