Chrissy Teigen: Managing mental health is 'tough'

Chrissy Teigen: Managing mental health is 'tough'

Chrissy Teigen: Managing mental health is 'tough'

Chrissy Teigen says managing her mental health has been "really tough" recently, as she admits she hasn't been "taking care" of herself or "managing" her medication.
