ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL

India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field.

Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A winners.
Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai: Sehwag, Mithali Raj, others wish India for maiden entry in women's T20 WC final

The Indian team have booked their spot in their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup after the semi-final...
DNA


