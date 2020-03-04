Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

Actor William Shatner and his ex-wife split up their menagerie of pets in their divorce.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen

William Shatner and his ex-wife are divvying up all their assets, and we mean ALL -- because the...
TMZ.com - Published

Semen, Horses, and Dogs? What William Shatner Requested from His Divorce Settlement with Ex Elizabeth


Extra - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sceloglau

lo RT @TMZ: William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen https://t.co/gImtanLsDG 1 hour ago

Ronnie14208

Ronald D. Hicks RT @TMZ: William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen https://t.co/AXSLZUIlIh 2 hours ago

mamma_val_1

Valerie Ann RT @TheTalkCBS: William Shatner’s divorce settlement includes visitation rights to their dogs and horses. 🗣In a divorce, do you think th… 3 hours ago

xynchron

طر 🐯とら🐯Tora RT @WhitneyCummings: Why do rich people have to be so insane https://t.co/8PzeH2IrFV 4 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Beauty #Divorce Semen, Horses, and Dogs? What William Shatner Requested from His Divorce Settlement with Ex Elizabe… 6 hours ago

TheTalkCBS

The Talk William Shatner’s divorce settlement includes visitation rights to their dogs and horses. 🗣In a divorce, do you… https://t.co/5iKZQpju31 6 hours ago

gdlcolorado

Geoff Love William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen - TMZ https://t.co/9jFJMyY77Y via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @RadioDingo: William Shatner Divorce: They're Splitting Their Horses ...But He Gets the Semen. "Captain's Log, supplemental. The HORSE… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.