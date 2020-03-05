Global  

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into 'Fanless Games'

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.
