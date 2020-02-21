Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Girl and her giant pup attempt to go to school together

Girl and her giant pup attempt to go to school together

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Girl and her giant pup attempt to go to school together

Girl and her giant pup attempt to go to school together

Heartbreak alert: Samson the Newfoundland tries everyday to either stop his best friend Sierra from going to school, or to go with her.

Today, Samson has decided to venture outside the gate, which he is not allowed to do.

Maybe he’s thinking mom won’t notice that he’s going to school with little Sierra.

Mom does notice, however, and now both Sierra and Samson are trying to figure out how to make this work.

Sierra uses her craft arguments while Samson throws irresistible sad faces at mom.

We don’t know how mom managed to say no to these two.

Adorable!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little girl sweetly reads with her giant Newfoundland dog [Video]Little girl sweetly reads with her giant Newfoundland dog

Sierra is a very lucky little girl. She has a huge loving and patient friend who will listen to her read anytime she wants. Today, Sierra is trying to show her big pup how funny the book is that she is..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Little girl refuses to leave her giant puppy for school [Video]Little girl refuses to leave her giant puppy for school

This morning Sierra and her huge Newfoundland dog are playing tag and peek-a-boo. Sierra is not happy when mom tells her it’s time for school. “I don’t want to go!” She says as she runs around..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.