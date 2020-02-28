Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 06:39s - Published Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos In Post Malone's first appearance on 'Tattoo Tour,' he said he might get a sword on his face. Well, he did and now he's here to talk about it and all of his other new ink. Join Post Malone as he breaks down all of his tattoos, from the Lil Peep-inspired one on his face to the first one he ever got (a Playboy bunny on his arm). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos - I might get a sword on my face,like a Claymore, rock and roll.[static]So I got the sword on my face.[hip hop music]Swords are [beep] awesome andI've always been into themsince a little kid.So, I figured whatbetter to make my mom madthan a nice big Claymore on my face.[laughs]I feel like the face tattoosmake me interesting to look at.So, where I might lack in handsomeness,I make up for in intrigue at least.I think it looks dope.I think I look mean.Whenever I look in themirror, I look at myself,and it's not even likethey're there, it's weird.And then, whenever I getdrunk and look at it,it's like, "Whoa, I [beep]have all these tattoos"all over my face."The stay away's inspiredby Peep's cry baby tattoo.I thought it was tough as [beep].I picked one of my favorite Nirvana songsand just put it on my face.I love playing blackjack,so I was in Montreal and I waslike, "Let's get tattooed,"and then I got a blackjackon my face, for fun.It's usually a two hourprocess of me saying,"I wanna get a tattoo,"and then coming around tofiguring out what I want.Chugging some nice coldones and getting after it.I have an accidental Marshmello tattoo.I was gonna do a smileyface, but I was like,"Oh okay, what if he had Xs for his eyes?"And then, I looked in themirror and it's [beep]Marshmello's helmet on my face. [laughs]Under my eyes it says, "Always tired,"'cause I'm always tired.Always touring, always working,not taking care of myselfthe way that I need to.I figured it was just veryfitting for how I felt, so.This was the only face tattoo that hurt.I mean, these didn't reallyhurt 'cause they're so fast,but this one took awhile,and it was like gettingpoked on your eyeballthrough your eyelid.That was the only one thathurt on my face though.- [Producer] What's upwith the barbed wireon your forehead?- I don't know, I justthink barbed wire's cool,and it was a cool idea to do it as a trim.I'm gonna regret it when I start balding.By then, hopefully Ican updo the whole head.Maybe next time we do this,I'll have my whole head tattooed.I definitely got a lotmore since we spoke.I don't even remember what I hadwhenever I first came to y'all.I can't even keep track anymore.It's all just kinda been a blur.The Playboy bunny was my first tattoo,and I got that when recording "Stoney,"and me and Justin were playing basketballand he [beep] it up.It looks like it's molten hot magma.This was my first hand tattoo.It's a saint.He's lifting up his robe andthere's a skeleton coming out.I just thought it looked bitching.He was on the "Too Young"cover too, the same guy.Does anybody know his name?Any good Christians in the house? [laughs]It's a cow skull.There's really nothing to it.I just think it would be[beep] cool and then I do it,but people zoom in real closeand they say it lookslike a old man's butt.I don't see it.It's all about perspective.- [Producer] Who did it?- Kyle.I have a bunch of guys, Kyle, Ricky.I tattooed my friend, Kyle, the other day.A Philadelphia Eagles logo,and it turned out pretty good.It's like my eighth tattoo that I've doneand they've never been on that scale,but it turned out really,really good I think.I tattooed my friend,Bobby, a buncha times.I gave him a pizza.I just like tattooing myfriends if they'll let me,and this newest work was my best work yet.I got Kurt, Peep, Bob,and just a bunch of othercool rock and roll-type stuff.[mellow R&B music]I have this nice Texasflag skull-type deal.I got the Motorhead logo here.This is a cool littlecenturion-type elbow.This is a cool ass demon samurai skullfrom Ganji from Japan.This is also from Ganji.This is a guy getting his face ripped off.This is a minute man.This is Sauron from "Lord of the Rings."He's the coolest character.Have you seen him?He's huge and he has a cool ass mace.What else do you wantfrom a villain, I guess?But this one has to be finished.A lot of these too, I have tofinish, 'cause I can't sit.I'm a weakling and it hurts real bad.So, I just tap out andsay, "We'll do it later,"but, I don't want to. [laughs]This is pretty cool.It's like a guy on a horsestabbing a guy with a spear.This is me on a horse.I think we got a picture from a game.My friend, Kyle, hejust put my face on it,and my friend, Ricky,hooked me up and did it.I gotta add the face tattoos to my tattoo,and so it's like tattoo inception.And if I get a tattooof my face on my face,then it could go on forever.Just tiny, tiny, tiny.- [Producer] What's on your bicep?- Oh, this bicep?This one? [laughs]This says, "Patient," 'causewe were shooting a music videofor my song, "Patient."It never came out, butwe wanted to get tattooedin the video, so we got this tattooed.That hurt like a mother[beep], surprisingly.I don't know why.This is Gallenson's logo.This is praying handswith, you can't see it.My shirt's too tight.He's holding a Glock.Here, I have a big zombie Easter Jesus.Jesus is very handsome,so I figured how couldwe make him super metal?And so we made him Easter Jesus.These are just drunk nightsand we're just [beep] it,let's get after it.On my stomach, I have a bigcome and take it Spartan stuffand Master Shake from"Aqua Teen Hunger Force."That tattoo actually hurt a lot,and it's dumb because it's a milkshake,and it hurt the most.It's interesting tolook back at the photosof whenever I had no tattoos,and it's just bizarre to see.It becomes such a part of youthat you don't even notice,but whenever you notice,you're like, "Damn."I don't think I haveany regrets tattoo-wise.It's all a time and a moment.If you wanna get something,don't let your friends stop you.Don't be too drunk in making the decision.I suppose that's what it would be.Advice for the first base tattoois [beep] yeah, get after it.[upbeat music]





