Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus.

In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9.

According to Business Insider, employees are being encouraged to work from home until March 31.

The news comes a day after Amazon confirmed that one of its employees in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus.

The US has reported more than 150 COVID-19 cases.

Washington state has reported 39 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the fast-spreading virus.
