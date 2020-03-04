Morning light streams through the North facing windows of Grand Central Terminal, New York. 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Morning light streams through the North facing windows of Grand Central Terminal, New York. Morning light streams through the North facing windows of Grand Central Terminal, New York, United States, causing long shadows on rush hour commuters.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jackson Hearn I love it when the morning light streams through the window and casts its glow across my house.… https://t.co/AHIAzyEKpx 1 day ago Elena ➰ RT @Marauders_Era_: Mid morning light streams through the curtains as alec types away at the computer. He knows he should still be in bed w… 1 week ago