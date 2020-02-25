UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

This taxi driver in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, shows off his vehicle's incredible sound system and disco lights.

Filmed by Chris Jones on February 28, the footage shows the driver remix the music as he presses different buttons on his radio.

The cabby also switches on his disco lights, illuminating the vehicle in various coloured lights.

Jones said: "I filmed it because it was the best taxi I’ve ever seen.

Everyone thought that it was hilarious!

It's crazy, I was just talking to him on the way home from a night out and he asked if I wanted to see something.

"I thought it was a bit sketchy until he turned the lights on!

It made the car into a proper rave, it would be amazing for when people are on the way to the club!"