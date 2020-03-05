Global  

Coronavirus scare: Salman Khan prefers salaam, namaste over handshake or hug

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the latest public figure to endorse the idea of greeting people the India style with a namaste or salaam, rather than shake hands or hug.
