Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir

Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir

Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir

A coronavirus screening centre was set up in Kashmir as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir

A coronavirus screening centre was set up in Kashmir as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Footage from March 5 shows the facility near Qazigun where medical workers are seen attending to patients.

Authorities have implemented a large scale operation to curb to the spread of Covid-19, one such measure is screening centres being set up on the National Highway.

Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, officials said on Thursday.




