Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Infections Climb In City Of Wuhan

Coronavirus Infections Climb In City Of Wuhan

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Infections Climb In City Of Wuhan

Coronavirus Infections Climb In City Of Wuhan

Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

The announcement signals a reversal of three straight days of declines.

According to health officials, a spike in new infections has been detected in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

According to Reuters, mainland China reported 139 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

The National Health Commission confirms the total accumulated number of cases is now 80,409.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan

Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, reversing three...
Reuters - Published

New coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan: Chinese government expert

Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic, will likely see new infections drop to zero by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading [Video]Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Virus hospital closes as new cases drop in Wuhan [Video]Virus hospital closes as new cases drop in Wuhan

Chinese health officials are claiming a victory in the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan has closed one of 16 pop-up hospitals it rapidly constructed to combat the virus, as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.