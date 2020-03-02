Dow Movers: BA, WMT

Global  

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 1.4%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.0%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.0%.

Boeing is lower by about 17.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 4.7%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 1.5% on the day.




