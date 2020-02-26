Global  

South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirms the country's first coronavirus case on March 5.

The minister revealed that a 38-year-old man from the Kwazulu-Natal province tested positive for the virus after returning from a holiday with his wife in Italy.

The minister indicated that the man has two children and on the discovery of his infection decided to self-quarantine.
