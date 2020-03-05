Global  

Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

California has declared a state of emergency as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 11 in the US.

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom said that emergency is being declared after the first death due to the virus in the state.

He further added that a total of 53 cases have been confirmed in California.

