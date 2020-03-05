Global  

ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

Enforcement Directorate has booked Jet Airways founder and former-Chairman of the airline Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case.

The agency also conducted raids at Goyal’s Mumbai residence.

Reports suggest that he was also questioned by the probe agency.

Goyal had stepped down from the post of Jet Airways Chairman in March last year, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline.

Watch the video for more details.
ED books former Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

A criminal case against the former chairman of the airlines has been filed under the Prevention of...
Hindu - Published


ETodayOnline1

E-Today Online Money laundering: ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal https://t.co/MRDfYEVrZE https://t.co/XW8G1aCcCM 8 hours ago

sontybajaj

Sonty Bajaj 🇮🇳 🏳️‍🌈 ED books former Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids https://t.co/1TRQ2dFNx0 11 hours ago

tagabhishek

Abhishek Saxena RT @PBNS_India: Enforcement Directorate books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and few others in money laundering case: Officials https://t… 12 hours ago

sesa_sen

Sesa Sen RT @TNIEBiz: The ED said a criminal case against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was filed under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a re… 15 hours ago

iam_cgacademy

छत्तीसगढ़ एकेडमी ED books former Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids https://t.co/WtVEDJxD7e https://t.co/ezVE1aktpG 16 hours ago

TNIEBiz

TNIE Business The ED said a criminal case against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was filed under the PMLA after taking cognisa… https://t.co/rCwPKtdnxp 17 hours ago

diparamakrishna

deepa H Ramakrishnan ED books former Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids: @the_hindu https://t.co/o86yq4D3js 17 hours ago

AvaSwan7

Ava Swan RT @the_hindu: The Mumbai Police FIR pertains to charges of alleged #fraud by former #jetairways Airways founder Naresh Goyal and others ag… 18 hours ago

