ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

Enforcement Directorate has booked Jet Airways founder and former-Chairman of the airline Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case.

The agency also conducted raids at Goyal’s Mumbai residence.

Reports suggest that he was also questioned by the probe agency.

Goyal had stepped down from the post of Jet Airways Chairman in March last year, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline.

