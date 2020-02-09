No Sequel For "Birds Of Prey"

'Birds of Prey' is the latest DC comic book actioner.

It told the origin story of Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey.

The movie was set up as a franchise film.

However, there plenty of reasons why the film will never get a sequel.

The film did not do well at the box office, making only 33 million during the opening weekend, and 189 million in total.

The film did not have a great villain.