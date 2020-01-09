Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William, Duke of Cambridge > Prince William and Kate try traditional Gaelic sports

Prince William and Kate try traditional Gaelic sports

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:49s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Kate try traditional Gaelic sports

Prince William and Kate try traditional Gaelic sports

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a go at two traditional Irish sports, hurling and Gaelic football, on the third and final day of their official visit to the country.

Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association in Galway welcomed Prince William and Kate as the club's local children showed them how to play.

The cheers that followed the royal couple as they departed suggested the visit had been a success, cerainly for Kate's team who thrashed William's side 401 to 301.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate and William try their hand at Gaelic football and hurling in Galway

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed the thrills and spills of traditional Irish sports as they...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mwaheedasghar58

Muhammad Waheed Asgh Prince William and Kate Middleton play traditional Gaelic sport https://t.co/IFnRVmHgVc via @YouTube 6 hours ago

zoomzoomjetson

jjetson RT @DailyMailUK: Prince William and Kate Middleton play traditional Gaelic sport with Galway youngsters https://t.co/1j708vMOga 7 hours ago

CuriousSoul00

CuriousSoul RT @TeresaMannion: Dozens of local, national and international media gathered in Galway city centre ahead of visit by Prince William and Ka… 7 hours ago

22Americanfirst

#UNITE Save USA⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @tammytabby: The Hurl of Cambridge: Prince William and Kate Middleton play traditional Gaelic sport with Galway youngsters following tri… 7 hours ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria The Hurl of Cambridge: Prince William and Kate Middleton play traditional Gaelic sport with Galway youngsters follo… https://t.co/iyrw6AlBHX 8 hours ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Prince William and Kate Middleton play traditional Gaelic sport with Galway youngsters https://t.co/1j708vMOga 8 hours ago

TeresaMannion

TERESA MANNION Dozens of local, national and international media gathered in Galway city centre ahead of visit by Prince William a… https://t.co/2wbNcSYk5R 11 hours ago

Mahnoorcandy

Rubina Bloch RT @TheVisitPk: In Diana's footsteps: Kate Middleton wears the same traditional Chitrali hat as the princess - as Himalayan dignitaries pre… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William and Kate visit Tig Coili pub [Video]Prince William and Kate visit Tig Coili pub

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a traditional Irish pub in Galway today on the final day of their Ireland tour. Prince William and Kate stopped at the Tig Coili, a traditional Irish pub,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:12Published

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! [Video]Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge. 1. When she first met Prince..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.