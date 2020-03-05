Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage
Presidential candidate Joe Biden jokes that wife Jill may “hurt someone” after she shoved a protester during a speech.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl," Joe Biden quipped, referring to when his JIll...
Delawareonline - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources