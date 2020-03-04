Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage Presidential candidate Joe Biden jokes that wife Jill may “hurt someone” after she shoved a protester during a speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Tweets about this KENJI™ RT @jeneps: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what,” Biden joked tonight about his wife’s tacklin… 9 hours ago Angela S. RT @AFP: "Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what." @JoeBiden jokes that his wife Jill is his Secret Service… 12 hours ago Washington Examiner "Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what." @JoeBiden praised @DrBiden after she and… https://t.co/8TsqbA9bks 14 hours ago AFP news agency "Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what." @JoeBiden jokes that his wife Jill is his… https://t.co/2DdP3rIQTu 18 hours ago