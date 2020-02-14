Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s
Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday The Golden State Warriors star will play against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Curry shared his enthusiasm with his fans on Twitter.

Stephen Curry, via Twitter Curry has been out of action since suffering a broken left hand on Oct.

30.

He had two surgeries to repair the fracture.

The six-time All-Star participated in a G League workout on Monday with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steve Kerr, Warriors coach, KGMZ-FM 95.7 Without Curry and Klay Thompson, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, the Warriors have a 14-48 record this season, which is the worst in the NBA.
