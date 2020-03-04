Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic primary, according to a person with her campaign.

She's dropping out after losing across the map on Super Tuesday.

She even came in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren’s campaign said she would stay in the race all the way to the Democratic convention.

But her humiliating performance this week led her to conclude that she no longer had a viable path forward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’

Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’Elizabeth Warren, who ended her presidential bid on Thursday, said that to discuss the prevalence of...
The Wrap - Published

Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie Sanders

Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie SandersPresident Donald Trump continued his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday morning, carrying it...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

actualjess

jessie🍕 RT @Libericks: @ewarren A deft politician like Liz— A masterful policy whiz And scrappy persister— Would win if a “Mr.,” But not, as we’ve… 4 seconds ago

Marvin515119758

Marvin5 RT @smalltownandrew: Breaking News: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Race Pocahontas had a pretty pathetic run. At one point she was polling… 7 seconds ago

Sneggals

Sneggals RT @alex_segura: Sad to hear this, but not surprised. @ewarren was my choice for president. She's qualified, smart, level-headed, and focus… 15 seconds ago

goodbisexual

Good Bi 💜💙💖 RT @TeenVogue: "I may not be in the race for President in 2020, but this fight—our fight—is not over." –@ewarren https://t.co/29NAoAF6Jd 29 seconds ago

edoswald

Ed Oswald Watching the Elizabeth Warren interview on Rachel. Curious to see if she drops any hints. 30 seconds ago

bradford_adkins

Bradford Adkins Warren drops out of presidency, too! https://t.co/VNIisRaZRM 30 seconds ago

_jeremiadams

ΛFЯIᄃΛП RT @OutFrontCNN: It's time to bid adieu to the beer-swigging, train-chasing, plan-making Elizabeth Warren. After months spent promising to… 36 seconds ago

MissUnd79512530

MissUnderstood RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Once a front-runner, she was unable to bui… 43 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Week In Politics With Gary Dietrich [Video]The Week In Politics With Gary Dietrich

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest from coronavirus to Elizabeth Warren.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:32Published

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit [Video]Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren&apos;s campaign ending and why she may not have endorsed another Democrat.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.