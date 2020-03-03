Global  

Coronavirus: Newspaper In Australia Prints Blank Pages As Toilet Paper Substitute

Coronavirus: Newspaper In Australia Prints Blank Pages As Toilet Paper SubstituteA newspaper in Australia printed extra pages as a toilet paper substitute.
Video: Aussie Newspaper Prints Blank Pages Amid Coronavirus-Related Toilet Paper Shortage


Australian toilet paper truck catches fire [Video]Australian toilet paper truck catches fire

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus..

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic [Video]Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

